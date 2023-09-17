Malaysian villagers get 3.6 tonnes of chicken for picking up tonnes of plastic

"It also affects the tourism industry in Sabah, so we hope to create awareness of the effects of ocean pollution," he said.

Dagul said the programme was also part of their corporate social responsibility events series to mark the resort's 40th anniversary.

"This programme is one of the six events organised in conjunction with our 40th anniversary," he said.

"Each activity is related to either community or environment. Being a certified green hotel, we want to encourage the community to be kind and keep the environment clean," he added.

The event, which started around 8:30 a.m., saw islanders from Kg Lobong and Torong Logong collecting over 12 tonnes of plastic waste.