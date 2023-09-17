Malaysian villagers get 3.6 tonnes of chicken for picking up tonnes of plastic
Water village residents on Gaya Island in Kota Kinabalu, the state capital of Sabah, had a blast collecting trash in exchange for chicken on Sunday
The Shangri-la Tanjung Aru Resort and Spa organised the event to encourage the community to keep the environment clean.
Resort chairman Edward Dagul said they, like Pulau Gaya, also face issues with trash.
"Since we are both close to the sea, ocean pollution also affects us.
"It also affects the tourism industry in Sabah, so we hope to create awareness of the effects of ocean pollution," he said.
Dagul said the programme was also part of their corporate social responsibility events series to mark the resort's 40th anniversary.
"This programme is one of the six events organised in conjunction with our 40th anniversary," he said.
"Each activity is related to either community or environment. Being a certified green hotel, we want to encourage the community to be kind and keep the environment clean," he added.
The event, which started around 8:30 a.m., saw islanders from Kg Lobong and Torong Logong collecting over 12 tonnes of plastic waste.
Participants were given one bag of chicken for each bag of plastic trash collected.
Over 400 families took part and a total of 3.6 tonnes of chicken were given out.
This programme was co-organised with Jetsin Sdn Bhd and Persatuan Skuad Komuniti Prihatin Sabah (KPS) in collaboration with Kota Kinabalu City Hall, police, Sabah Parks, SK Pulau Gaya Kota Kinabalu, Borneo Marine Research Institute UMS, Borneo Nature Explorer Tours and Travel Sdn Bhd, Borneo Fun Fun Tour and Travel Sdn Bhd dan Traverse Tours Sdn Bhd.
Stephanie Lee
The Star
Asia News Network