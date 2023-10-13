Overseas Filipino Worker never left patient as Hamas came to kill

“Wadiya la ra. Natatakot ak (They are already here. I am afraid),” the 33-year-old caregiver said in one voice message sent to the family chat group at 1:50 p.m., Philippine time.

More panicked text messages from Aguirre followed. Around 5 p.m., she went silent.

“At that moment we were praying for her safety. We did not expect that she would be killed,” her sister Wilma told reporters in an interview from their house on Thursday.

Israeli officials are hailing Aguirre as a hero for showing courage when she refused to abandon her 70-year-old patient at a time when she had a choice to leave and save her own life.

In a post on X, Jerusalem’s deputy mayor, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum heaped praises on the Filipino woman.

“Despite having a chance to flee the Hamas terror attacks, Angelyn showed unbelievable humanity and loyalty by remaining by Nira’s side during the violence, resulting in both of them being brutally murdered by Hamas. Unimaginable honour in the face of evil,” she said.

Esty Buzgan, deputy chief of mission at the Israel Embassy in Manila, said: “Our heart goes to Angelyn and her family, please receive my sympathy and condolence for her loss. It’s like losing one of us; it hurts the same.”