Blast at Philippines university gym kills 3, wounds 9

Lanao del Sur police chief Colonel Robert Daculan said the blast happened at 7 a.m. amid a Catholic Holy Mass, mostly attended by students.

Philippine Army’s 103rd Infantry Brigade spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Palawan Miondas said the initial report they received showed that 43 people were rushed to the Amai Pakpak Medical Center for treatment of wounds and one was declared dead on arrival.

A Reuters report said three people were killed.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police director Brigadier General Allan Nobleza told reporters that authorities are investigating the explosion and that one angle being pursued was possible revenge by pro-Islamic State militants.

The Philippine military said Saturday they killed 11 militants, including members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Philippines, a pro-Islamic State group, in a military operation the day before in Maguindanao del Sur province.