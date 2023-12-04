Malaysia records 26 million tourist arrivals from Jan 1 to Nov 15, says ministry

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said he hoped tourist arrivals will continue to increase following the implementation of the 30-day visa exemption for travellers from China and India from Dec 1.

"So, we hope for the best and that we can increase the number of tourists, especially after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced visa exemptions for China and India for 30 days beginning Dec 1," he told the media after the Malaysia Batik Day Celebration walkabout session at the Kuala Lumpur Craft Complex here Saturday (Dec 3).

According to statistics released, the most number of tourists were from Singapore at 12,645,364 tourists, followed by Indonesia (3,166,295), Thailand (2,073,162), China (1,407,471), Brunei (904,841), and India (780,532) while the rest are from other countries.