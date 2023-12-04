Vietnam hosts first international rice festival

Speaking at a press conference held in HCM City to introduce the festival on December 1, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Hoang Trung said the festival with the theme “Green Rice for Life” seeks to promote the development of high-quality rice production and improve the value chain towards green growth, ensuring food security and safety and climate change adaption in the delta.

It is an opportunity for Vietnam to showcase its potential, production strengths and quality of rice, and send a message to the world about a responsible country, he said.

The festival will feature an exhibition showcasing various kinds of rice, products made under the One Commune One Product Programme, delicacies made from rice, and machinery and drones that serve rice production.