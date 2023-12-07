1.5 million in Myanmar homeless due to escalating conflict: UNOCHA

Armed conflicts continue in various parts of the country, including the Tatmadaw and Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAO) and People’s Defence Force (PDF).

Townships across the northwest and southeast of the country have been affected by widespread armed conflict, with civilian casualties and displacement, according to the UNOCHA.

Since October 27, due to the intensification of fighting, more than half of 1.5 million people have been displaced in many states and regions.