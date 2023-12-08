Singapore inks trade deal with Latin American bloc for trade boost

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and ministers from the four Mercosur members signed the agreement at the 63rd Summit of Heads of State of Mercosur and Associate States in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Alvin Tan, the Minister of State for Trade and Industry, was also at the event.

The five countries will now work on their domestic ratification processes to bring the new deal into force.

Dr Balakrishnan said: “This signing comes after more than four years of intensive negotiations. The MCSFTA creates a new bridge between Southeast Asia and South America, bringing our regions closer together.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong – who was not at the summit – added that the pact “strengthens Singapore’s growing trade-enabling architecture with Latin America”.

He noted that it will lower business costs for firms here, ease tariff and regulatory barriers and open doors to new business opportunities, such as in e-commerce, agri-trade and government procurement.