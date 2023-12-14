Escalating conflict in Myanmar displaces over 500,000 people since October 26

More than half a million people are estimated to have been newly displaced due to the escalation of armed conflict since 26 October, although figures are fluid due to returns and displacement, while communication challenges are making numbers difficult to verify. This adds to the 2 million people who were already displaced before the current escalation of violence.

With the escalation of battles since late October 2023, it has been estimated that more than 578,000 people in Northern Shan State, Southern Shan State, Kayah State, Rakhine State, Chin State, Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, Bago Region (East), Kayin State, Mon State, and Taninthayi Region have fled from their homes, UNOCHA reported.