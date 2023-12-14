Escalating conflict in Myanmar displaces over 500,000 people since October 26
More than 500,000 people are estimated to have been newly displaced due to the escalation of armed conflict since October 26 in Myanmar, UNOCHA reported.
More than half a million people are estimated to have been newly displaced due to the escalation of armed conflict since 26 October, although figures are fluid due to returns and displacement, while communication challenges are making numbers difficult to verify. This adds to the 2 million people who were already displaced before the current escalation of violence.
With the escalation of battles since late October 2023, it has been estimated that more than 578,000 people in Northern Shan State, Southern Shan State, Kayah State, Rakhine State, Chin State, Sagaing Region, Mandalay Region, Bago Region (East), Kayin State, Mon State, and Taninthayi Region have fled from their homes, UNOCHA reported.
Intense clashes have been reported in many townships across northern and southern Shan, Rakhine and Chin, Sagaing, Magway, Kayah, eastern Bago and Kayin in early December, causing further humanitarian needs and challenges.
The UN and partners are exploring pathways to access a greater proportion of affected people, particularly at the China-Myanmar border.
UNOCHA has stated that key challenges include road closures, movement restrictions, as well as the safety and security of aid workers. The response is further complicated by a fuel crisis, serious banking issues, and soaring commodity prices.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network