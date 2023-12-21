Malaysian economy to grow 4.5% to 5.5% in 2024

The economy is expected to benefit from a potential turnaround in external demand, the credit rating agency said in a statement in conjunction with its Economic Outlook 2024 report released yesterday.

“Resilient domestic demand, supported by benign inflation and interest rates, would also propel growth momentum,” it said.

On the fiscal side, RAM Ratings estimated the country’s fiscal deficit to clock in at 4.2% of GDP in 2024, reflecting the fiscal consolidation by the government.