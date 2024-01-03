Vietnam's exports to EU, US see sharp downturn in 2023

The Southeast Asian economy's trade surplus, however, remained positive at $125 billion this year, $33 billion with the EU and $92 billion with the US.

"With a large open economy, Vietnam's import-export activities are directly affected by the global economic downturn in the first half of 2023 and the slow and uneven recovery of world economies in the second half of 2023," said Ta Hoang Linh, head of the European and American Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

In the first 10 months of 2023, the EU reduced its imports from non-EU markets by nearly 16%, and the US reduced its imports from world markets by 6%.

Despite inflation being somewhat contained, it remained high, coupled with pressures from geopolitical instability, and profound changes in behaviour and consumption habits in the EU and the US, making it challenging to sustain a high level of import, according to a recent report by the IMF.