ASEAN Special Envoy to meet with five NCA signatories in Myanmar
The meeting was arranged by the National Solidarity and Peace Negotiation Committee (NSPNC), which invited all seven NCA signatories, but two of them will not attend due to internal issues.
The ASEAN Special Envoy on Myanmar, Mr. Alounkeo Kittikhoun from Laos, will hold a meeting with five ethnic armed groups that have signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) in Nay Pyi Taw on January 10.
Alounkeo Kittikhoun, who was appointed by Laos as the new rotating chair of ASEAN on January 1, is on his first visit to Myanmar. He is also expected to meet with the top leaders of the State Administration Council.
Colonel Saw Kyaw Nyunt, the spokesperson of the Peace Process Steering Group (PPST), which represents the NCA signatories, said that the meeting with the ASEAN Special Envoy will focus on the dialogue and humanitarian aid efforts that ASEAN is facilitating in Myanmar.
He said that the five NCA signatories that will attend the meeting are PNLO, DKBA, KNU/KNLA-PC, LDU and ALP.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network