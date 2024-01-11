ASEAN Special Envoy to meet with five NCA signatories in Myanmar

The ASEAN Special Envoy on Myanmar, Mr. Alounkeo Kittikhoun from Laos, will hold a meeting with five ethnic armed groups that have signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) in Nay Pyi Taw on January 10.

Alounkeo Kittikhoun, who was appointed by Laos as the new rotating chair of ASEAN on January 1, is on his first visit to Myanmar. He is also expected to meet with the top leaders of the State Administration Council.