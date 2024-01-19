Vietnam poised for semiconductor investment boom: MPI

Vietnam has been laying essential groundwork for the development of the semiconductor industry, including solid and soft infrastructure, policy mechanisms, research and development, strategy and human resources to lead and embrace the upcoming semiconductor investment influx.

The semiconductor industry is one of the strategically important industries globally. The global semiconductor market is expected to experience double-digit growth in the coming years, aiming for a milestone of US$1 trillion by 2030.

Vietnam has clear and specific directions and action plans for the development of the semiconductor industry.

Acknowledged as a nation fostering a dynamic innovation ecosystem, Vietnam's rapid strides in the digital economy and substantial growth in the high-tech sector have captured the attention of numerous global corporations, enticing them to invest in its burgeoning semiconductor industry.

In an interview with the Government’s online newspaper Baochinhphu.vn at the start of 2024, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung talked about the important tasks given to different government departments, especially the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI), in getting ready for investments in Vietnam's semiconductor industry.

The Government specifically asked the Ministry of Information and Communications to create a plan for developing the semiconductor industry in Vietnam until 2030, with the final stages of drafting currently underway.