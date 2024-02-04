HCM City to open 10th Binh Dien Spring Flower Market
HCM City will open the 2024 Binh Dien Spring Flower Market for the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday from February 5 at District 8’s Binh Dien Commercial Centre on Nguyen Van Linh Avenue (HCM City).
Organised by the Saigon Trading Group (SATRA), this year marks the 10th anniversary of the market.
There will be farms from the outskirts of the city and the Mekong Delta joining the market.
It will have over 282 stalls offering many traditional ornamental plants, including yellow apricot blossom, sunflower, Taiwanese chrysanthemum, and gerbera daisy.
There will also be new varieties, like Korean chrysanthemum morifolium, chrysanthemum from Holland, and dragon-shaped kumquat trees.
Favourable policies have helped the market attract more flower farms this year, said Nguyen Tuan, deputy director-general of SATRA and head of the market’s steering committee.
Farmers can rent the stalls for a relatively low price, and lights, outdoor umbrellas, and cleaning services will be provided for free.
They can also cut back on delivery costs by keeping the unsold flowers at the market until the end of the holiday, Tuan said.
Green business communities and subsidiaries of SATRA will also participate in the market to introduce food and foodstuff products and dried and fresh fruits.
They include food and foodstuff companies, such as Satrafoods, COFIDEC, VISSAN, Heineken, Cacao Land, and Fujiwa Vietnam, as well as others sectors, including Bioplas JSC (household items), Anh Kim JSC (food manufacturing), and Deng Fab High Technology Trading Production Co. Ltd.
The market will also have festive, picturesque set-ups for photography and host musical performances to attract a large number of visitors and customers.
