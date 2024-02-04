HCM City to open 10th Binh Dien Spring Flower Market

HCM City will open the 2024 Binh Dien Spring Flower Market for the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday from February 5 at District 8’s Binh Dien Commercial Centre on Nguyen Van Linh Avenue.

Organised by the Saigon Trading Group (SATRA), this year marks the 10th anniversary of the market.

There will be farms from the outskirts of the city and the Mekong Delta joining the market.

It will have over 282 stalls offering many traditional ornamental plants, including yellow apricot blossom, sunflower, Taiwanese chrysanthemum, and gerbera daisy.

There will also be new varieties, like Korean chrysanthemum morifolium, chrysanthemum from Holland, and dragon-shaped kumquat trees.

Favourable policies have helped the market attract more flower farms this year, said Nguyen Tuan, deputy director-general of SATRA and head of the market’s steering committee.