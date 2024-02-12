First Irrawaddy dolphin calf spotted this year in Cambodia

Vibol explained that the birth should be a source of pride for Cambodian conservationists and their partners, and a tribute to the work they have done to prevent fisheries crimes, protect the sanctuary and educate the public about the importance of saving these precious creatures.

“Every new calf is a sign of hope, and should make everyone happy, from the public to the government,” he said.

According to Vibol, a dolphin census takes place every three years, as it is necessary to wait until each of the mammals is at least 3 years old. To date, it is estimated that the Kingdom’s river dolphin population is around 90, including animals of reproductive age.

WWF country director Seng Teak said the Mekong Irrawaddy dolphins are considered a living national treasure of Cambodia and are one of the six rarest species of freshwater dolphins remaining in the world.

“As a conservationist and a strategic partner of the government, the recording of the newborn calf is great news. It encourages us and gives us hope. We are constantly engaging in protecting the dolphins and maintaining the free flow of the Mekong River, which is an important source of life for both animals and humans,” he said.

He believes that the presence of the newborn dolphin is a testament to the joint efforts of all stakeholders, under the guidance of the government. He noted the effectiveness of many of the government’s campaigns, especially the crackdown on the use of electrical fishing nets.

Chea Sokny

The Phnom Penh

Asia News Network