What you need to know about Indonesia’s legislative elections

Q: What happens at legislative elections?

A: About 205 million Indonesians are eligible to vote for members of the House of Representatives (DPR) and Regional Representative Council – which together form the Parliament – as well as legislative councils at the provincial, regency and city levels, who will serve for the next five years.

Voters cast ballots for their choice of legislative candidates, both at national and regional levels, from a list of names nominated by political parties. The candidate with the most number of votes wins the seat.

A total of 580 seats are up for grabs in the DPR, which is the country’s national Parliament. Some 9,917 candidates from 18 political parties are contesting in 84 electoral districts for these seats.

Five of these seats are new and were added when four new provinces were created, bringing the number of Indonesia’s provinces to 38.

About 250,000 candidates are contesting for around 20,000 seats at the regional level.