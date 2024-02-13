New land law, new momentum for Vietnam to become high-income country

The amended Land Law which was passed at the 15th National Assembly’s fifth extraordinary session in mid-January is expected to provide a firm legal framework to enhance land management efficiency and create new momentum for Vietnam to become a high-income country by 2045.

Comprising 16 chapters and 260 articles, the law would solve existing problems in land management and contribute to promoting growth with innovations and breakthroughs in thinking, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said, emphasising that improving the legal framework for land has been a focus of the Party and the Government.

As land and land management are a huge and complicated issue with an important role in the country’s socio-economic development and impacting all walks of life and the business community, the new law has drawn significant attention.

Efficient and sustainable use of land resources would help accelerate the country’s industrialisation and modernisation process, ensure social stability and national security, and protect the environment, creating motivation for Vietnam to become a developed economy, Tran Minh Sơn from the Ministry of Justice said.

"The new land law can answer three major questions, which are what purpose the land is for, who the land is allocated to, and at what prices," Le Xuan Nghia, a member of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council, said.

Answering these questions would help bring the land back to its true value as a rare and precious resource for socio-economic development, he said.

Residents, enterprises and State management agencies expected that the law would help solve existing bottlenecks in land procedures.