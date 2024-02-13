Who will become new president of Indonesia?

As Indonesia heads into next week's presidential election, former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo will go head-to-head with the other candidates Prabowo Subianto and Anies Baswedan in the race to the top.

As a lawmaker and governor, Ganjar has spent 20 years in public service as a member of the Indonesia Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the country’s largest political party.

Pranowo and his running mate, coordinating security affairs minister Mahfud MD, have pledged to create 17 million new jobs, expand social welfare, strengthen anti-corruption efforts if elected, and are targeting 7% growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Political communication scholars have noted that Pranowo is the only political figure with a down-to-earth leadership style that is similar to Jokowi's.

But after Prabowo picked Jokowi's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his running mate, the current president has been fervent in his support and endorsement of the retired general and third-time candidate to take office instead.

Last March, Ganjar sparked a public outcry after he expressed his strong opposition to Israel participating in the FIFA U-20 World Cup that was to be held in Indonesia, citing his support for Palestinian statehood.

FIFA later announced its decision to remove Indonesia as host and stripped it of the right to stage the tournament.