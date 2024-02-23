More South Korean men become stay-at-home dads

It is projected that fewer women will be economically inactive for parenting purposes in the coming years. The female labour force participation rate has increased from 49.8% in 2011 to 50.3% in 2013, to 53.5% in 2019, reaching 55.6% in 2023, the highest rate ever.

Meanwhile, Korea's birth rate, the lowest in the world, has continually fallen. Last year’s total fertility rate stood at 0.72 and it is expected to dip further to 0.68 this year, falling below 0.7 for the first time.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family introduced measures to tackle the low birth rate.

The ministry said it will strengthen government support for its Child Care Service program for dual-income families. The program links parents to childcare workers who can look after children 36 months or younger in their homes.

While government support for childcare services is currently provided to some 85,000 households, it will be expanded to 110,000 households. Dual-income families with two or more children will also be eligible to receive a subsidy for part of the childcare costs.

It will also introduce a pilot run of an urgent child care service, which will allow parents to sign up for the service up to two hours beforehand in cases of parents having to work late.

Supporting children from multicultural families with basic learning, bilingual education and career counseling is also on the agenda.

The government will provide educational activity subsidies of between 400,000 won to 600,000 won ($300 to $450) to 60,000 elementary, middle and high school students from low-income households in which one parent is a Korean national and the other a foreign national.

For low-income single-parent households, the general subsidy will be raised from 200,000 won to 210,000 won per month. Among the recipients, parents aged 24 and under with infants aged 0-1 can receive 400,000 won per month, up 50,000 won from the current 350,000 won.

"Germany and Sweden saw a rebound of their birth rates by finding the balance between work and family,” said Kim Hyun-sook, the former minister of Gender Equality and Family, who officially resigned Tuesday.

"The foundation for resolving the low birth rate can be laid by fostering a family-friendly environment where men and women work and look after their children together, lifting the burden of child care," Kim said.

Wednesday was Kim's last day as President Yoon Suk Yeol accepted her resignation a day before. South Korea struggles to overcome depopulation due to its continually dropping birth rate, so the government has yet to name its replacement.

Im Eun-byel

The Korea herald

Asia News Network