Singapore Airshow returns after 6 years, attracting 30,000 visitors on day one

Nearly 30,000 visitors turned up on Feb 24, the first of two days when the show is open to the public, said organiser Experia.

Following complaints about traffic congestion during the days for trade visitors, more buses were chartered and more road lanes were opened to traffic.

Yew, a service technician, and his three-generation family were one of the first to arrive at Changi Exhibition Centre, where the air show is being held after they took the shuttle bus from Singapore Expo at 8 am.

Having passed down his love for aircraft to his son and three grandsons, Mr Yew’s entire family are now avid aviation fans who often engage in plane-spotting as they live near Tengah Air Base.

One of his grandsons, seven-year-old Zander Yew, was especially excited to see the AH-64D Apache helicopter – which is part of the air show’s static display – because he has always been fascinated with how turbine engines work.

The family of seven had spent $204 on tickets to the air show, which Mr Yew said was “acceptable” as they got to see all the aircraft up close.

Singapore Airshow tickets for Feb 25 are still on sale on Sistic’s website. They cost $34 for adults and $17 for children aged three to 12.

Over the weekend, 38 commercial and military jets are on display in the outdoor static display section, with several hundred exhibitors showcasing their services and products in the exhibition hall.

The Straits Times noted that the Israeli booth and pavilion were both closed, and auxiliary police officers were stationed nearby.