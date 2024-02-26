New Poipet border crossing waiting on Thai cooperation

The visit was arranged following the 27th meeting of the Cambodia-Japan joint committee on February 15. Japanese investors in the Poipet Special Economic Zone (SEZ) have previously asked for a solution to be found to the issue of slow exports to Thailand from the province.

The inspection tour allowed representatives of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to assess the progress of the checkpoint.

While speaking to the media during the inspection, Chanthol explained that the Cambodian side of the checkpoint was completed in August last year, but could not be formally opened, as the Thai authorities needed to complete their internal procedures and construct their facilities.

“Every six months, we meet with the Japanese side. They have brought up the slow pace of imports and exports at the Poipet and Bavet international border checkpoints. We want to demarcate the new Stung Bot checkpoint for goods and the Poipet checkpoint for people,” he added.