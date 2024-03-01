Indonesia advocates for nuclear-free Southeast Asia

They have also advocated for a more effective global mechanism for discussions on disarmament.

During a high-level CD conference in Geneva earlier this week, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi emphasised the urgent need for a more proactive approach to disarmament, given the swift advancements in military technology and the increasingly fragmented geopolitical landscape.

“Indonesia urges all nuclear-weapon states to fulfil their commitments, including those arranged within the Non-Proliferation Treaty,” Retno told a press briefing in Geneva.

“There needs to be a focus on the things that unite us, not those that divide us. All countries must push for procedural and substantive progress on disarmament.”

Established by the UN General Assembly in 1979, the CD is the sole multilateral forum on disarmament, consisting of 65 countries considered to have significant military bearings in the world.

This includes UNSC – the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Russia and France – all of which are internationally recognised nuclear-weapon states.