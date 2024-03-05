Tourism cooperation main topic of Thai-Malaysian bilateral meeting

The two met in Melbourne, Australia before attending the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit being held from March 4-6 to celebrate 50 years since Australia became ASEAN's first Dialogue Partner.

Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke said that during the meeting the two PMs discussed tourism cooperation under the initiative, which aims to promote mutual tourism among Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Srettha, who doubles as Finance Minister, also exchanged views with the Malaysian PM on the rising cost of airfares and flight schedules, both of which could affect the travel plans of tourists. Both sides agreed to work together to ensure seamless travel between the two countries via all borders, as well as promote peace and security in the deep south of Thailand.

Anwar said Malaysia is interested in investing in Thailand’s food industry and also urged the Thai government to consider rolling out measures that would support the export of Thai rubber products to Malaysia.

Srettha invited the Malaysian PM to join him in attending the ITB Berlin 2024, the world's largest tourism trade fair, and MIPIM 2024 in Cannes. The latter is a global conference on infrastructure and real estate, at which Thailand plans to propose the Land Bridge project bypassing the Malacca Strait in the South of Thailand.