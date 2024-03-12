Cambodia casino raids: 200 expats nabbed, 54 Thais included

The General Department of Immigration (GDI) announced on March 11 that the working group arrested 205 foreign nationals and 279 Cambodian citizens during the two raids.

According to the announcement, the first operation took place at the former Paradis Island Casino, with 172 foreigners taken into police custody. They included 109 Vietnamese (17 of them women), 54 Thais (24 of them women), and nine Chinese (three of them women).

The GDI added that 167 of the foreigners would be deported, with five held pending charges, for managing the operation.