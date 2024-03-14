Vietnam's GDP reaches over $430 billion in 2023, fifth most in Southeast Asia

With this forecast, Vietnam's economy in 2023 ranked equal to Malaysia (US$433.35 billion) and above Myanmar (US$74.9 billion), Cambodia (US$30.9 billion), Brunei (US$15.1 billion), Laos (US$14.2 billion) and East Timor (US$2 billion).

According to the IMF, in 2023, the GDP of the Southeast Asia region will reach about US$3.86 trillion. Indonesia leads the region with an estimated GDP of about US$1.42 billion. Thailand ranked second in the region with GDP in 2023 forecast at US$512 billion, with Singapore and the Philippines, with GDP sizes of US$497 billion and US$435.7 billion, respectively, third and fourth.

IMF data shows that the size of global GDP in 2023 is estimated to reach about US$104.5 trillion. The United States is the largest economy in the world with an estimated GDP of US$26.95 trillion. China is the world's second-largest economy with a GDP of US$17.7 trillion. They are followed by Germany (US$4.43 trillion), Japan (US$4.23 trillion) and India (US$3.73 trillion). With a GDP of more than US$430 billion, Vietnam is currently the 35th largest economy in the world.