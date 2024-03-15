Fifth Lao-Thai Mekong bridge on track for completion by year end
Work on the fifth Lao-Thai Friendship Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Mekong River between Borikhamxay province in Laos and Bueng Kan province in Thailand, is progressing on schedule and the bridge could be open to traffic at the end of this year.
The new 1,350-metre bridge will boost travel between Laos and Thailand and spur trade with other countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion.
An official in charge of the project on the Lao side said he expected the bridge to be complete by the end of 2024 and that work was progressing smoothly after construction was assessed as being over 80 per cent complete in November last year.
Plans to build the bridge were first drawn up in 2014 when a survey was carried out. The design of the structure was approved by the Lao and Thai governments in 2018 and construction kicked off in January 2021.
A loan of 1.38 billion baht from Thailand’s Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA) was secured by the Lao government to build the Lao side of the bridge, with the total construction cost to be shared between Laos and Thailand.
The Lao component of the project comprises the construction of the bridge on the Lao side of the river over a distance of 535 metres, and the construction of access roads, immigration and customs buildings, and other structures on the Lao side.
The first four bridges built across the Mekong between Laos and Thailand serve the Vientiane-Nong Khai, Savannakhet-Mukdahan, Khammuan-Nakhon Phanom and Huayxai-Chiang Khong river crossings.
The Vientiane Times
Asia News Network