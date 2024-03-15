Fifth Lao-Thai Mekong bridge on track for completion by year end

Plans to build the bridge were first drawn up in 2014 when a survey was carried out. The design of the structure was approved by the Lao and Thai governments in 2018 and construction kicked off in January 2021.

A loan of 1.38 billion baht from Thailand’s Neighbouring Countries Economic Development Cooperation Agency (NEDA) was secured by the Lao government to build the Lao side of the bridge, with the total construction cost to be shared between Laos and Thailand.

The Lao component of the project comprises the construction of the bridge on the Lao side of the river over a distance of 535 metres, and the construction of access roads, immigration and customs buildings, and other structures on the Lao side.