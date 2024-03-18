Music, not gunfire, ‘gift of hard-fought peace’: Manet

Manet presided over the 8th River Festival in Siem Reap town from March 15-17, themed “River for Peace and Development”, to promote the province’s tourism potential and the “Visit Siem Reap 2024” campaign.

“As I was walking here, I recalled the words of Albanese. When we met last week, just like at our previous meetings, he told me that he was one of the first Westerners to arrive in Cambodia in 1987, and visited Angkor Wat. He said it was so quiet at Angkor at the time but his visit to the temple was orchestrated by the sound of machine guns. It was because fighting was taking place nearby,” he said.

“So today, we celebrate the sound of visitors enjoying themselves, and of music at Pub Street at night. This situation is vastly different from the sounds of gunfire that Albanese heard in 1987,” he added.

The River Festival attracted tens of thousands of people to Siem Reap, known for its rich cultural heritage. Traditional and contemporary performances were organised, along with special cultural events, sports and various exhibitions.

Manet explained that such an event would not have been possible if not for the gift of hard-fought peace.