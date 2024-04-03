Parched farms, canceled classes: Extreme heat scorches Southeast Asia

His state-run school had closed for the day because of the warm weather, which reached 35 degrees C recently.

The second-grader, who has asthma, told The Straits Times that staying in school during the summer months of March to May was difficult because the classroom he shares with 39 other pupils has only two electric fans.

Due to the unbearable heat, the Department of Education has allowed schools to either hold remote lessons or cancel classes altogether.

The country is also in the process of shifting back to a June to March academic calendar, following complaints among students and teachers over holding classes during the peak summer season. The academic year had moved from August to May 2020 in a bid to synchronize it with that of other countries.

The El Nino weather phenomenon has brought hotter, drier weather over Southeast Asia due to changes in sea surface temperatures and surface winds over the Pacific Ocean.

Though the phenomenon has begun to weaken, it will continue to fuel above-average temperatures across the globe, the World Meteorological Organisation said on March 5.

Temperatures topped 40 degrees C in parts of Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, while hitting at least 35 degrees C in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines in the week of March 17 to 23, latest data from the Climate Prediction Centre at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration showed.