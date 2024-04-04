Ho Chi Minh City stimulates tourism with discounts up to 60 %

Participating businesses have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to ensure a comprehensive range of discounted options.

The programme, with nearly 100 travel agents, accommodation and dining facilities, shopping venues and entertainment centres taking part, will be officially introduced to tourists at the upcoming HCM City Tourism Festival slated for April 4-7 at 23/9 Park in District 1.

Travelers can choose from up to 23 urban tours in HCM City, along with 13 additional tours connecting the city with neighbouring areas.

In particular, a network of dining, shopping, healthcare, entertainment and leisure service establishments will offer 200,000 discount vouchers valued at US$2 million.