New Zealand proclaims King Charles III as head of state
The New Zealand Governor-General formally announced King Charles III as head of state on Sunday, taking over from Queen Elizabeth who died on Thursday.
Crowds gathered outside Parliament House in Wellington to watch the Proclamation of Accession ceremony, the first event opened to the public in New Zealand since the Queen's death on Thursday.
"Let us join together in reflection and gratitude and let us look forward to the reign of our new sovereign and this new chapter in our nation's history," said governor-general, Cindy Kiro.
Flags were raised to full mast and a 21-gun salute proceeded the ceremony.