Water found in samples brought from asteroid Ryugu

It is the first-ever discovery of water that takes a liquid form at room temperature from any sample collected outside Earth, according to the study by a team of researchers mainly from Tohoku University and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The outcome is expected to lead to a better understanding of the origin of the ocean on Earth.

Tohoku University professor Tomoki Nakamura and his teammates analyzed 17 grains of Ryugu sand using systems including the SPring-8 large synchrotron radiation facility in Sayo, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan.

The team examined the sand grains, 1 to 8 millimetres in size, in detail, looking into their internal structures, mineral composition, hardness and other properties.

As a result, water was found trapped inside tiny holes on iron sulfide crystals inside the sand grains.

It was carbonated water containing carbon dioxide as well as salts and organic matter. The water is believed to have been trapped inside when the crystals formed inside Ryugu’s parent body.

Simulations based on the analysis result have found that the parent body formed on the outer rim of the solar system about 2 million years after the birth of the solar system 4.6 billion years ago.