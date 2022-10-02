India expects to have 80 new airports in next 5 years

The ministry also added that aerodromes will be required to fulfil certain requirements to start the operation of flights.

So far, the Civil Aviation Ministry has approved “in principle” the setting up of 21 “greenfield” airports across the country, including Mopa in Goa; Navi Mumbai, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra; Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Hassan and Shivamogga in Karnataka; Dabra in Madhya Pradesh; Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh; Dholera and Hirasar (Rajkot) in Gujarat; Karaikal in Puducherry; Dagadarthi (Nellore), Bhogapuram and Orvakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh; Durgapur in West Bengal; Pakyong in Sikkim; Kannur in Kerala; and Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh.

So far, eight greenfield airports – namely Durgapur, Shirdi, Sindhudurg, Pakyong, Kannur, Kalaburagi, Orvakal and Kushinagar – have started operating.

As per the ministry, in the 2022-23 financial year, the central government has granted site clearance to the Himachal Pradesh government for the development of a new greenfield airport at Nagchala, Mandi. In addition to this, 35 airports, helipads and water aerodromes are planned for development in 2022-23.

An official said that for safety purposes, an aerodrome needs to meet the specifications regarding its management systems, operational procedures, physical characteristics, assessment and treatment of obstacles, visual aids, rescue and fire-fighting services.

While these guidelines are for the licensing of the aerodrome from the technical point of view, the licence for the operation of airports is granted by the government as per the Civil Aviation policy.