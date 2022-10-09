Drones shoot down fireworks to launch new era of celestial spectacle

To celebrate Chuseok, one of the most important and festive holidays of the year here, a whopping 1,000 drones were mobilised for an aerial show on September 10, which illustrated traditional Korean outdoor games.

The Guinness World Record for the most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles is held by Hyundai marque Genesis, with its 3,281-drone show in Shanghai in March last year.

“The drone light show is expected to emerge as a representative tourism product in Busan. It will revitalise the Gwangalli commercial district, which was hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic,” a Suyeong-gu official said.

Precision is all that matters

To make hundreds of drones fly in a choreographed formation, precise coding and programming are needed. Among the factors to be considered are airflow generated by drone rotors and safety distance between drones to prevent collision.

Onsite variables or small mistakes can easily result in crashes that would cost millions of won per unit, aside from the potential damage they could inflict on something or someone on the ground.

UVify’s flagship quadcopter IFO, which was first unveiled at the world's largest technology event CES 2019, has a maximum flight time of 20 minutes. It is also equipped with an integrated Real Time Kinematic GPS and redundant communication, which ensures accurate positioning and the ability to overcome interference.

“Drones can think for themselves and draw a map, avoid obstacles, and recognise their location even indoors or in bad weather conditions where GPS is not available,” Lim, the company’s CEO said.

Replacing fireworks?

Many festivals and large outdoor events make fireworks the grand finale.

As drones are reusable and do not produce air and noise pollution, industry experts expect that they could replace nearly half of traditional fireworks displays.

The global fireworks market was valued at $2.48 billion (93.3 billion baht) in 2020 and is expected to reach $3.24 billion by the end of 2027, according to Industry Research.

Currently, drones are all the rage in South Korea: Some replace fireworks or guest stars in fireworks shows at festivals. But others are carving out a market of their own.

K-pop star IU opened her concert at Seoul Olympic Stadium, held on September 18 and 19, with a drone show that formed a portrait of the singer and other symbolic icons of her songs.

The drone show was intended to be seen from outside the stadium as well so fans who couldn’t get tickets to the concert could also enjoy the spectacle.

Large conglomerates like Hyundai and LG have used drones as a tool for promoting newly launched products.

On September 24, LG Electronics hosted a drone show, featuring 1,000 drones, to celebrate the launch of its new refrigerator line LG Dios Objet Collection MoodUP.

The scenery of Seoul and a simplified image of a refrigerator illuminated the sky of Yeouido Hangang Park. The performance was also livestreamed on YouTube.

In the upcoming months, several festivals are scheduled to feature drone shows, including ones at Eunpyeong-gu in Seoul, Seongnam city in Gyeonggi Province and Donghae city in Gangwon Province.

The use of drones for entertainment and promotion is likely to be expanded as companies like UVify provide a package of services enabling clients to design and carry out their own shows with software and operational training courses.

Park Han-na

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network