Cute fish-shaped bus shelters hidden on island go viral in Japan

Kakinoura, part of a string of islands off the west coast of Nagasaki Prefecture connected to Kyushu by a series of bridges, was incorporated into the city of Saikai in 2005. The aesthetic fish-shaped shelters were created at four bus stops in the late 1990s before the island was absorbed into the city limits.

Social media users are also discussing the heart shape subtly hidden in the shelter artwork. There are even posts saying, “If you find them all, your wishes might come true,” but it is not clear how the heart shapes became part of the equation.

The original design for the shelters included no such game-like plans, according to a city office official, who said, “I guess it was probably a playful idea on the part of the builder.”

The bus shelters were supposed to be made in the image of marbled rockfish, something for which the city is well-known. However, one location has a shelter that resembles a sea bream — the reason for this is also a mystery.