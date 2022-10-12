Why South Korean chaebol chief calls K-food the next big thing

Last month he hosted a banquet at a fancy hansik restaurant in New York to invite a dozen UN ambassadors and introduced them to Korean cuisine and its unique ingredients.

He even appeared in a TV show as a main host to discuss ways to nurture K-food as a potent industry that appeals to the global audience like K-pop and K-drama.

“If there are enough ideas and systems to support the industrialisation of hansik, the potential seems almost unlimited,” Chey said during the show titled “Sikja Summit”.

Sikja can be roughly translated into “food meets knowledge” in Korean.

The market potential actually looks strong enough.

According to industry data compiled by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp, the global food market is expected to exceed $9 trillion (342.5 trillion baht) in 2024. Last year’s $8 trillion is more than 13 times larger than the market for semiconductor chips, Korea’s biggest export item.

Its ripple effect is also huge. A local think tank run by Kyunghee University estimates the nation’s hansik business generates about 23 trillion won (609 billion baht) in economic impact per year, the equivalent of selling 520,000 vehicles.