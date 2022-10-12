No decision yet on Putin attending Apec Summit, Russian ambassador clarifies

"We will make the best decision on whether Russia will send a representative to attend the summit or not," he said, adding that the decision would be made when the summit is near.

He expected the upcoming summit to help relieve tensions among the global community.

Tomikhin added that Russia is eager to cooperate with Apec on digitalisation as digital technologies are necessary for promoting connection in the Asia-Pacific region, such as infrastructure, transportation and logistics.

"It is necessary for Apec members to work on internet and digital economy roadmaps," he said, adding that the business sector should be allowed to participate in this issue as well.

He said Russia is interested to cooperate with Apec members in many fields, such as digitalisation, climate change, Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model and free-trade agreements.

He added that Russia is ready to support Thailand on BCG and travel facilitation in the post-Covid-19 era.

"As an Apec member, we will continue promoting long-term cooperation with Thailand in various fields, such as agriculture, nuclear power, industry and medical supplies," he said, adding that Russia is ready to cooperate with other Apec members as well.

He also hoped other Apec members would work in a creative way to get the best results.