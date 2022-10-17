Tackling malnourishment in Asia Pacific still an uphill climb

Global conflicts, a lingering pandemic, inflation, erratic swings in the price of energy, fertilisers and basic foods – these are just some of the major challenges facing countries and people in the Asia-Pacific region as it marked World Food Day on October 16, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said.

The world's biggest region – home to most of the planet's hungry – has been backsliding in its quest to end hunger and malnutrition in all its forms, one of the world's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG2 – Zero Hunger). Indeed, a recent UN report predicted that the region, as a whole, is so far off-track from meeting the SDG 2030 deadline, it would need an additional 35 years to hit all 17 SDG targets.

While the pandemic, inflation and other challenges are a major influence on the present situation, successive annual editions of FAO's flagship publication, the State of Food Security and Nutrition had warned the fight against hunger and malnutrition was failing in Asia and the Pacific. By 2021, more than 400 million people in the region were malnourished, most of them in South Asia, with 40 per cent of all the region's inhabitants unable to afford a healthy diet.

At a regional World Food Day observance ceremony in Bangkok, speakers discussed the need for a revitalized effort – involving multiple stakeholders – to reset the region on a path to end hunger, poverty and inequalities.