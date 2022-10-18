Australia reverses recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel's capital, backs two-state solution

"Australia is committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist, in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said during a media briefing.

"We will not support an approach that undermines this prospect."

In 2018, the conservative coalition government led by Scott Morrison formally recognised west Jerusalem as Israel's capital, reversing decades of Middle East policy. Morrison had flagged moving the embassy from Tel Aviv in 2018 just days before a by-election in a Sydney electorate with a strong Jewish representation, which his Liberal party nonetheless lost. It drew criticism from Muslim-majority neighbours such as Indonesia and Malaysia.