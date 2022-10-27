N Korea builds ice-cream factory on Kim Jong-un’s orders

A ceremony was held the previous day to celebrate the construction of a “modern” ice cream production base in the centre of Taesongsan, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Jon Hyon-chol, the North’s vice premier and head of the economic policy office of the ruling Workers’ Party, delivered a speech at the ceremony, stressing that the “project for improving the welfare of the people cannot be delayed regardless of how severe the hardships are”.

He added that the construction was completed within a short period of time thanks to “special measures” taken by Kim to speed up the project.

Taesongsan is a mountain at the edge of Pyongyang with major attraction sites, including amusement parks, swimming pools and a zoo.