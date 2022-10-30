Halloween stampede in South Korea leaves at least 151 dead

A further 82bpeople were injured in the melee in Seoul's Itaewon district, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, said in a briefing at the scene.

Nineteen of the injured were in serious condition and receiving emergency treatment, the officials said, adding the death toll could rise.

It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted Covid restrictions and social distancing. Many of the partygoers were wearing masks and Halloween costumes.

"A number of people fell during a Halloween festival, and we have a large number of casualties," Choi said. Many of those killed were near a nightclub.

Choi said all the deaths were likely from the crush in the single narrow alley.

Many of the victims were women in their twenties, Choi said.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes moments before the stampede, with the police on hand in anticipation of the Halloween event at times having trouble maintaining control of the crowds.

Moon Ju-young, 21, said there were clear signs of trouble in the alleys before the incident.

"It was at least more than 10 times crowded than usual," he said.

Social media footage showed hundreds of people packed in the narrow, sloped alley crushed and immobile as emergency officials and police tried to pull them free.

Other footage showed chaotic scenes of fire officials and citizens treating dozens of people who appeared to be unconscious.