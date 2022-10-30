Mexicans party with ancestors in colourful Day of the Dead parade

Spectators lined the Mexican capital's Avenida de la Reforma to watch floats decorated with giant skeletons and tributes to famous locals like artist Frida Kahlo.

Groups of women wearing skeleton makeup and costumes of the traditional La Calavera Catrina character danced alongside paradegoers dressed as Mexican revolutionaries and figures from folklore.

"It’s amazing, I mean, it’s really interesting to see all the energy, the sounds, the colours," said Julio Santos, a tourist from California.

Local reveller Rosa Romero told Reuters she was enjoying the chance to honour her roots and ancestors as the parade returned after the Covid-19 hiatus.

Drawing on beliefs that the dead can return from the underworld, Mexican celebrations begin on November 1 with the Day of the Innocents to honour departed children and end on November 2 with the Day of the Dead for adult spirits.

Families set up altars in homes, restaurants and offices, beckoning home the souls of the dead with photographs and cherished keepsakes amid an array of candy skulls, chocolates and their favourite food or alcohol.