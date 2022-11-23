background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SUNDAY, December 11, 2022
nationthailand
November 23,2022

November 23,2022

WEDNESDAY, November 23, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

ANN news highlights: Wed, Nov 23, 2022
Bringing Asia Closer

Media HK 
Ex-Apple Daily execs admit colluding with foreign forces | China Daily
 

Politics Malaysia I
Playmakers Barisan MPs seek postponement of audience with King on new PM | The Star
 

Politics Malaysia II
Opinion: From villain to ‘King Zahid’ - The Star
 

Covid-19 
Beijing sets negative test result cutoff point at 48 hours - China Daily
 

Diplomacy Philippines-US
Carpio: Harris visit a message to China that PH will have capability to defend itself | Global News
 

Tensions China-US
US called on to respect China's core interests - China Daily
 

TAGS
happeningANNAsia News NetworkAsia-Pacific region
RELATED
nationthailand