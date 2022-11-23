November 23,2022
ANN news highlights: Wed, Nov 23, 2022
Bringing Asia Closer
Ex-Apple Daily execs admit colluding with foreign forces | China Daily
Politics Malaysia I
Playmakers Barisan MPs seek postponement of audience with King on new PM | The Star
Politics Malaysia II
Opinion: From villain to ‘King Zahid’ - The Star
Covid-19
Beijing sets negative test result cutoff point at 48 hours - China Daily
Diplomacy Philippines-US
Carpio: Harris visit a message to China that PH will have capability to defend itself | Global News
Tensions China-US
US called on to respect China's core interests - China Daily
Indo-Pacific India
India, US express commitment to rules-based Indo pacific with freedom of navigation - The Statesman
Tragedy S Korea
‘I want my child back’: Parents of Halloween crowd crush victims call for answers - Korea Herald
Myanmar Crisis
Myanmar junta snubbed at Asean defence chiefs’ meet - Straits Times
Mines Cambodia
Cambodia-Thailand agree to clear all mines in border areas | Phnom Penh Post
Politics Indonesia
Jokowi warns ministers to avoid UK-like ‘debacle’ - Jakarta Post
Navy Thailand
Thai navy to seek guarantee from Chinese counterpart on Chinese-made submarine engine - The Nation
Climate Pskistan
Editorial; Climate coup - Dawn
Diplomacy China-Asean
Opinion: China and ASEAN join hands to bring the ‘Asian moment’ in global governance - Jakarta Post
Trade Australia-India
Australian Parliament passes trade deal with India - The Statesman
Tech China
Beijing grants autonomous driving permits to robotaxis - China Daily
Travel Myanmar
Flights planned between Yangon and Russia’s three big cities | Eleven Media
Food Japan
Japan farmers shift from rice to feed crops as price of imported grain surges - The Japan News
Business S Korea
LG Chem to build $3.2b battery material plant in US - Korea Herald
Robotic Japan
Rakuten robots deliver Seiyu, Starbucks products day and night as service expanded - The Japan News