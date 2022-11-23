November 23,2022

ANN news highlights: Wed, Nov 23, 2022

Bringing Asia Closer

Media HK

Ex-Apple Daily execs admit colluding with foreign forces | China Daily



Politics Malaysia I

Playmakers Barisan MPs seek postponement of audience with King on new PM | The Star



Politics Malaysia II

Opinion: From villain to ‘King Zahid’ - The Star



Covid-19

Beijing sets negative test result cutoff point at 48 hours - China Daily



Diplomacy Philippines-US

Carpio: Harris visit a message to China that PH will have capability to defend itself | Global News



Tensions China-US

US called on to respect China's core interests - China Daily

