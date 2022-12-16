Japan eyes support for marine industry ahead of releasing treated nuclear waste
Japan plans to launch an initiative this month that will boost the consumption of marine products from five coastal prefectures, ahead of the planned release of treated water into the sea from the Fukushima nuclear plant accident.
Events will be held nationwide to promote the safety of marine products and processed seafood from the prefectures of Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima, Ibaraki and Chiba.
About 100 organisations, including financial institutions, trading companies and local governments, are expected to participate in the public-private programme.
If misleading information about the treated water spreads following the planned discharge in spring, participating companies will purchase marine products from the five prefectures.
The central government decided last year that contaminated water from the nuclear power plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc would be treated to remove most of the radioactive material and diluted with seawater before it is released into the ocean.
However, the planned release has raised concerns about the possibility of harmful rumours spreading.
The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry will work with the private sector to strengthen support for fishery operators and promote the consumption of their marine products.
The Japan News
Asia News Network