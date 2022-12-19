Winter storm blasts Sea of Japan coast, with heavy snow expected to continue
A winter storm barraged across the nation along the Sea of Japan coast, hitting those areas hard on Sunday with heavy snowfall.
Heavy snow is expected through Monday on the Sea of Japan side of western and northern Japan. The Japan Meteorological Agency warns of severe snowstorms and icy road surfaces.
The snowfall as of Sunday evening in the village of Okura, Yamagata Prefecture, was 1.89 meters. In Aomori, it was 1.83 meters, and in Horokanai, Hokkaido, it was 1.47 meters.
The heavy snowfall caused suspensions and delays on sections of the Yamagata Shinkansen line, which runs between Tokyo and Shinjo, Yamagata, according to the East Japan Railway Co.
In Kyushu, snow was also observed, accumulating 4 centimetres in Saga and 1 centimetre in Nagasaki, causing some expressways to temporarily close.
The Japan Times
Asia News Network