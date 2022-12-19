Winter storm blasts Sea of Japan coast, with heavy snow expected to continue

Heavy snow is expected through Monday on the Sea of Japan side of western and northern Japan. The Japan Meteorological Agency warns of severe snowstorms and icy road surfaces.

The snowfall as of Sunday evening in the village of Okura, Yamagata Prefecture, was 1.89 meters. In Aomori, it was 1.83 meters, and in Horokanai, Hokkaido, it was 1.47 meters.