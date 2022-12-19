S Korea's export growth to drop to 0% range in 2023: poll

The survey of 150 companies in the country's 12 key export industries showed overseas shipments are forecast to expand by 0.5 % in the coming year from 2022.

By sector, exports of electric and electronics products are predicted to sink 1.9 % on-year, with those of petrochemicals likely to fall 0.5 %.

Outbound shipments of biopharmaceutical and health products are projected to grow by 3.5 %. Comparable growth rates are 0.2 % for steel, 0.9 % for cars, and 1.7 % for general machinery and ships.

Of the total firms, nearly 40 % projected outbound shipments of Asia's fourth-largest economy to shrink in 2023 from this year due to weakening export competitiveness stemming from high costs and slowing demand from major export destinations.

Local pollster Mono Research conducted the survey, which was commissioned by the Federation of Korean Industries, the lobby for South Korea's family-controlled conglomerates known as chaebol.