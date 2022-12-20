South Korea mulls extra days off if Christmas, Buddha birthday fall on weekends

People Power Party floor leader Joo Ho-young made the formal proposal to the government on Tuesday, saying it was time to consider expanding the designation of alternative holidays in a bid to boost domestic consumption and people's right to rest as well as requests from religious circles.

“Christmas falls on Sunday this year. Normally it’s a public holiday when [people] can take an extra day off. Unfortunately, they can’t do that this year,” Joo said.

The alternative holiday bill went into effect in July 2021, allowing substitute holidays for all national holidays that happen to fall on weekends. However, public holidays like Buddha's birthday and Christmas were excluded.

"We have 15 [national and public] holidays a year but there are slight variations depending on whether the holidays coincide with Saturdays or Sundays," Joo said. "There will be only 13 holidays next year because of overlapping weekends."