Births in Japan set to fall below 800,000 in 2022

Meanwhile, the number of deaths in the 12 months through October, was 1,546,142, an increase of 99,045 from the same period last year.

The preliminary figure for newborns includes the number of children born to foreign nationals living in Japan and Japanese nationals living overseas, so the finalized figure, which will be released after it is narrowed down to Japanese citizens who reside in the country, is expected to be lower than the preliminary figure.

The number of births has set a new all-time low every year since 2016. It fell below 1 million in 2016 and below 900,000 in 2019.

“It is inevitable that the number of births will fall below 800,000 this year. This is because it has been declining by about 3.5% year-on-year for the past five years or so. The number of marriages has also plummeted due to the pandemic,” said Takumi Fujinami, a senior researcher at the Japan Research Institute.

The Japan News

Asia News Network