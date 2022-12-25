Chinese researchers develop new method to preserve female fertility

The results shed light on a promising approach for fertility preservation in women, according to the study published in the journal Nature Communications.

For prepubescent girls or women in urgent need of cancer treatment, follicle cryopreservation is almost the sole option to preserve their fertility.

However, the protective agents used in the current method of follicle cryopreservation often lead to poor results due to their high concentration and toxicity, said the paper.

Researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China, in collaboration with counterparts from the First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University, reduced the demand for the highly toxic protective agents and lowered their concentration by 75 %, said the paper, increasing the viability of mouse follicles by more than 30 %.