Indonesia to accelerate oil and gas exploration amid high prices

Corporate secretary Adi Adriansyah Sjoekri revealed the projects were gold and silver mining in Tujuh Bukit, East Java; copper mining in Wetar Island, West Maluku; and gold mining in Gorontalo.

“All of the expansion projects will be completed this year so that they will optimally contribute to the company’s performance soon,” said Adi, recently.

Merdeka’s gold production in 2018 grew by 17.57 % to 167,506 ounces from 142,468 ounces in 2017. It targeted to increase its gold production to between 180,000 and 200,000 ounces of gold by the end of 2019.

“Up to the first quarter of this year, our company has produced 46,515 ounces of gold,” Adi said, adding that the average price of gold in 2018 was $1,269 per ounce, or 0.89 % higher than the $1,257 per ounce average price in 2017.