Japan nuclear plant seeks to assure fishermen of impending treated water release

Fukushima fishermen, however, are displeased. They worry about the safety of the water and whether the industry will suffer reputational damage.

Third-generation fisherman, Haruo Ono, 71, has been sailing the sea for half a century from Shinchimachi, 55 km north of the Fukushima Daiichi plant.

He said there was insufficient communication about the plan.

"I think it's still too early to release the water into the ocean. It's too soon,” Ono said.

“I'd understand if they discussed it with everyone beforehand it, but they haven't talked about it yet, and they shouldn't just go ahead and release it into the sea."

Ono’s sons are also fishermen, but he wants his grandchildren to choose other work due to his worries about the ocean’s future.

Experts like Toshihiro Wada, an associate professor in environment and radiation studies at Fukushima University, said the timing of the release of the water, and the alarmist talk it will bring, was unfortunate.

He added that the water release was coming at a time when the effects of radioactive substances on fishing in the area had largely gone away but the recovery of the fishing industry had yet to progress sufficiently.

Reuters