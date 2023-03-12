12 years after Japan Earthquake, Only 18% of Residents Return to Municipalities Affected by Nuclear Accident

About 88,000 people in 11 municipalities designated as evacuation areas relocated to areas inside and outside the prefecture. Now, following the lifting of evacuation orders, a total of about 16,000 people live in the municipalities, about 18% of the pre-accident population.

Regarding Specified Reconstruction and Revitalization Base areas in difficult-to-return zones with high radiation doses, evacuation orders were lifted last year in three municipalities of Futaba, Katsurao and Okuma. Plans are afoot to also lift the orders in spring in three other municipalities: Namie, Tomioka and Iitate. However, all these municipalities are faced with serious challenges.

Families with children, in particular, have not returned after having settled down elsewhere, with children having enrolled at local schools and adults finding jobs. As such, the total number of elementary, junior high and high school students stands at less than 10% of the pre-accident figure.

Due to such circumstances, companies are finding it difficult to secure workers. Job placement office Hello Work Soso says that of about 2,000 job seekers in the area, around half of them are age 50 or older, and nearly 30% are 60 and above. Many people are looking for part-time jobs, which does not match the needs of companies keen to hire young, full-time workers. December’s effective job-to-applicant ratio stood at 2.02, much higher than the national average figure of 1.35 and the prefectural average of 1.45.

Tohoku Access has been trying to fill driver and operations manager positions for three years, but there have been no applicants.

The shortage of workers leads to a deterioration in services for residents.

According to a 2021 survey conducted by the Reconstruction Agency and others to gauge residents’ needs, 30% to 50% of respondents — the figure varied among municipalities — said well-developed nursing care facilities and other infrastructure were prerequisites for them returning home. However, such facilities have not yet been sufficiently developed. Prior to the accident, there were 18 residential nursing care facilities in the 11 municipalities. Now there are only seven.

Thirty people have registered with a day service facility opened in July by Namie’s social welfare council, and an average of about 10 people use the facility each day. It is the town’s sole nursing care facility but only provides daycare services.

“If we could hire three more workers, we’d be able to provide short-stay services, too,” a facility official said. However, there have been few applicants for the jobs.

Tsuyoshi Kageyama, a 52-year-old social worker, said: “We can’t secure workers, so services don’t improve, which discourages residents from returning. It’s a vicious circle.

The Japan News

Asia News Network

